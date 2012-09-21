FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Liikanen says bank union needs time
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 21, 2012 / 10:58 AM / in 5 years

ECB's Liikanen says bank union needs time

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Erkki Liikanen said on Friday that setting up a European banking union would be a long-term project and it made sense in the meantime for European states to bolster fiscal cooperation.

“This will not be ready overnight,” Liikanen, a member of the ECB’s Governing Council, said in a presentation to the Finnish parliament. He was referring to a proposal to give the European Central Bank powers to oversee euro zone banks.

“A credible vision and commitment, however, will increase (market) confidence in the ability to take care of problems,” Liikanen, who is also governor of the Bank of Finland, said.

The European Commission has envisaged a banking union by the middle of next year.

He said it was important to set up common banking supervision, but he did not think building a fund to protect citizens’ deposits across the region was urgently needed and might not even be necessary.

“I don’t know whether there will be such (a cross-border fund) at all,” he said.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.