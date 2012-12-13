FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB must keep policy, watchdog roles separate: Liikanen
#Business News
December 13, 2012 / 10:03 AM / in 5 years

ECB must keep policy, watchdog roles separate: Liikanen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - European Central Bank must keep its monetary policy and banking supervision roles separate, ECB Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said on Thursday.

European finance ministers earlier agreed to grant new powers to the ECB to supervise euro-area banks from 2014.

“ECB monetary policy must be autonomous and independent and supervision must be independent...to avoid conflicts of interest,” Liikanen, also the head of the Bank of Finland, told a news conference.

Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
