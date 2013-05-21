ECB's Liikanen urges open mind on asset-backed securities

Bank of Finland Governor Erkki Liikanen arrives for a press briefing on the release of the latest issue of the Euro & talous (Euro and Economy) journal in Helsinki, Finland March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lehtikuva/Antti Aimo-Koivisto

HELSINKI (Reuters) - The European Central Bank must keep an open mind on all policy tools, including buying asset-backed securities (ABS), to get lending flowing to small businesses, Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said on Tuesday.

The ECB’s interest rate cuts have had a muted impact on lending to small businesses, particularly in the euro zone periphery where banks are worried about taking on risk.

Some say reviving the ABS market would help banks move some credit risk off their balance sheets. That could enable them to boost their capital and lend more to small and medium-sized businesses, which have been hit hard by Europe’s debt crisis.

But asset-backed securities are also widely seen as having played a central role in starting the financial crisis due to the default of housing loans that underpinned them. Some policymakers also see such moves as overstepping European rules.

“There are no simple solutions, but all options must be evaluated with an open mind,” Liikanen told Reuters when asked about suggestions the ECB could buy ABS.

At its Governing Council meeting in Bratislava on May 2, the ECB decided to start talks with the European Investment Bank and the EU Commission on reviving the ABS market.

ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on May 8 that the central bank was open minded on what it can do to spur lending to small businesses.

His colleague Yves Mersch, however, was skeptical, saying on the same day that the bank should not “subsidize the markets” by buying such assets.

Liikanen said on Tuesday that the central bank was also seriously considering measures to help bolster lending to small and medium-sized businesses.

“Europe’s institutions are considering what could be done with this issue,” Liikanen told a business seminar in Helsinki.

Liikanen said cooperation between those bodies was important but added that moves on the national level should be considered due to each country’s knowledge of its domestic market.

“Another level is the national financial systems which have the ability to evaluate (business) projects and to take risk. We should move on both levels,” Liikanen said.