Liikanen says ECB should publish summaries of meetings

The sun is seen over the euro sign landmark next to the head quarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) prior to the ECB's monthly press conference in Frankfurt, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should increase its transparency and start publishing summaries of arguments made in Governing Council meetings, ECB policymaker Erkki Liikanen said on Friday.

Liikanen, who sits on the Governing Council and also heads the Bank of Finland, said in a radio interview that banks have to enter the single banking supervision mechanism healthy.

“It should transmit to citizens and markets what kind of arguments were made during the discussion, and what the majority opinion was and why, what the minority view was and whether there were single dissenting views,” Liikanen told national broadcaster Yle.

“I don’t think we should publish individual names,” he said, adding that that could stifle debate in the Governing Council.