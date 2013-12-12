ECB's Liikanen: Monetary policy not been exhausted, ECB 'ready and able to act'

HELSINKI (Reuters) - European Central Bank governing council member Erkki Liikanen reiterated on Thursday that the ECB expects the key interest rates to remain at present or lower levels for an extended period of time.

Liikanen, who is also governor of Finland’s central bank and was speaking as it cut its outlook for the country, said the ECB had not run out of options for the euro zone as a whole.

“The capacity of monetary policy has not been exhausted. We are ready and able to act,” he said. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)