FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB rate corridor squeeze not on the table: Makuch
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 12, 2012 / 8:12 AM / in 5 years

ECB rate corridor squeeze not on the table: Makuch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is not discussing narrowing the gaps between its main interest rate and the overnight deposit and lending rates which straddle it, ECB policymaker Jozef Makuch said on Thursday.

The ECB cut its main refinancing rate by a 1/4 point to 0.75 percent last week and reduced its deposit rate by the same amount to zero.

“There is no debate on the corridor at the moment,” Makuch told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Vienna.

Asked whether the ECB could reactivate its bond-purchase program or offer further long-term loans, he added: “Where necessary, the ECB will use measures already used or new ones. Currently the situation is not as such, there is no debate about it.”

Makuch said he expects euro zone growth to return in the medium term but he could not rule out a quicker rebound.

Reporting by Martin Santa, writing by Marc Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.