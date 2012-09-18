Room to cut interest rates if needed: ECB's Makuch

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has room to cut base interest rates below the current 0.75 percent if the economic situation warrants it, policymaker Jozef Makuch said on Tuesday.

“When it comes to lowering of interest rates, there is of course mathematically room for that... Whether the ECB will do so will be assessed at its future meetings,” Makuch told reporters as the Slovak central bank published new forecasts.

“It will be based on the current situation and future (economic) outlook... It makes no sense to speculate whether October, November, December.”

He also added that the ECB had no objections to charging banks for depositing cash overnight but that there was no reason to speculate about such a move at present.