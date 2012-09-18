FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Room to cut interest rates if needed: ECB's Makuch
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 18, 2012 / 12:02 PM / in 5 years

Room to cut interest rates if needed: ECB's Makuch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has room to cut base interest rates below the current 0.75 percent if the economic situation warrants it, policymaker Jozef Makuch said on Tuesday.

“When it comes to lowering of interest rates, there is of course mathematically room for that... Whether the ECB will do so will be assessed at its future meetings,” Makuch told reporters as the Slovak central bank published new forecasts.

“It will be based on the current situation and future (economic) outlook... It makes no sense to speculate whether October, November, December.”

He also added that the ECB had no objections to charging banks for depositing cash overnight but that there was no reason to speculate about such a move at present.

Reporting by Martin Santa, writing by Marc Jones; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.