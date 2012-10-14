FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mersch to join ECB board despite EU parliament rejection: report
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 14, 2012 / 6:06 PM / 5 years ago

Mersch to join ECB board despite EU parliament rejection: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Luxembourg central banker Yves Mersch is set to be appointed to the European Central Bank’s executive board despite opposition from the European Parliament, Germany’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung said in an article due to be published on Monday.

Mersch could join the board by mid-November, the newspaper said, citing high-ranking sources at the International Monetary Fund meeting in Tokyo.

ECB President Mario Draghi said on Tuesday that the executive board of the euro zone’s central bank should, especially in times of crisis, be completed and that Mersch’s nomination should go through.

Leading lawmakers from six of the largest political groupings in the European Parliament have agreed to reject Mersch, 63, on grounds of systemic gender bias at the ECB.

EU leaders can still appoint Mersch over and above the European Parliament’s objections, but the parliament’s move makes it politically more difficult for that to happen.

A hearing into Mersch’s candidacy is due to go ahead on October 22.

The newspaper said the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, who want Mersch to join the executive board, expected parliamentarians to reject Mersch’s candidacy but thought he would become an executive board member anyway.

Euro zone finance ministers nominated Mersch for the executive board post in July.

Reporting by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.