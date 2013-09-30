ECB's Mersch says not too worried about south European banks

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Commercial banks in debt-ridden southern Europe have gone through so much scrutiny that it is unlikely a new asset review would find big new trouble spots, European Central Bank Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Monday.

The ECB is scheduled to take over supervision of the region’s banks in about a year’s time, and a bank resolution mechanism should follow from the beginning of 2015.

Before that, the central bank of the 17-member euro zone is due to conduct an asset-quality review, followed by stress tests, to ensure that banks enter common supervision in good health.

“Banks in the south ... already have a lot of transparency operations behind them,” Mersch said at an event organized by Bridge Forum Dialogue.

“They have undergone asset-quality reviews already in the past which were also monitored by private companies in order to restore credibility, so I‘m not so worried that we will find so much more in the balance sheets of those banks which have been thoroughly put under the radar and scanning in the past.”

Mersch also said that the ECB could discontinue some of its non-standard crisis measures when the planned euro zone banking union is functioning effectively.

During the financial crisis, the ECB started providing banks with unlimited amounts of longer-term cash and put in place bond-buying programs - steps it calls ‘non-standard measures’.

“For the ECB, an integrated banking space eases monetary policy transmission and the effectiveness of monetary policy,” he said.

“A successful European banking union will also relieve the ECB of some of the tasks undertaken during the crisis and the need for non-standard measures.”