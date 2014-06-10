FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Mersch: low inflation for long could dent inflation outlook
June 10, 2014 / 3:01 PM / 3 years ago

ECB's Mersch: low inflation for long could dent inflation outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A long period of very low inflation could lower inflation expectations in the euro zone, increasing the risks of deflation, European Central Bank Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Tuesday.

“Risk to these (inflation) projections are broadly balanced, both to the downside and to the upside,” he told an economic conference in Brussels.

“But what we see is (that a) prolonged period of very low inflation could lead to de-anchoring of inflationary expectations, which then themselves would fuel into a spiral that would have a more downward direction,” Mersch said.

Reporting By Martin Santa and Jan Strupczewski

