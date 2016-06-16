ECB's Nowotny: ECB, BoE to provide liquidity to each other if needed

VIENNA (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE)have agreed to provide liquidity to each other if needed, ECB governing council member Ewald Nowotny said ahead of Britons' June 23 vote on whether to stay in the European Union.

"There are agreements between the (ECB and the BoE) for mutual liquidity help, which means that if necessary it will be assured that there would not be liquidity bottlenecks either at English banks or at European banks," Nowotny said on Thursday.