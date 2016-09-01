FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Preventing deflation is central task, ECB's Nowotny says
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 1, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

Preventing deflation is central task, ECB's Nowotny says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President of the Austrian National Bank and European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny attends a news conference in Vienna, Austria June 6, 2016.Leonhard Foeger

ALPBACH, Austria (Reuters) - The main monetary task of a central bank in the current environment is to prevent deflation and the European Central Bank has succeeded in doing that, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Thursday.

"In monetary policy, the prevention of deflation is the central task in the current constellation. That has been a success," Nowotny said in a speech at an economic conference in the Alpine resort of Alpbach.

Reporting by Francois Murphy and Kirsti Knolle, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.