FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiscal policy moves have to accompany ECB action: Nowotny
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 15, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

Fiscal policy moves have to accompany ECB action: Nowotny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny addresses a news conference in Vienna December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - European Central Bank measures to swell its balance sheet to spur the euro zone economy and avoid low inflation can work only if accompanied by fiscal policy steps, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Monday, adding he saw no room to cut rates more.

“In the ECB’s view it is sensible from macroeconomic and financial stability aspects to counter a drop in the balance sheet, but everyone must be aware that in the long run this can work and the macroeconomic effects can be positive only in connection with appropriate fiscal policy measures,” he told a news conference on the Austrian central bank’s semi-annual financial stability report.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Michael Shields and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.