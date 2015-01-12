FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Nowotny says Grexit would be catastrophe for Greece
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 12, 2015 / 8:07 PM / 3 years ago

ECB's Nowotny says Grexit would be catastrophe for Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny thinks that a Greek exit from the euro zone would be a disaster for Greece, he said on Monday.

“For Greece it would a catastrophe, for the other euro countries a massive problem,” Nowotny said an event in Vienna.

The radical leftist Syriza party is leading opinion polls ahead of Greece’s snap election on Jan. 25, triggering fears of a standoff with EU/IMF lenders that could result in Greece leaving the euro zone. Syriza has pledged to cancel austerity policies imposed as part of Greece’s 240 billion euro ($284.2 billion) bailout, and try to negotiate debt relief.

Germany’s Angela Merkel has played down the chances of a Greek exit from the euro zone, but made clear she expected Athens to stick to the terms of its international bailouts after this month’s election.

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.