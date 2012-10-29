FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB couldn't participate in Greek haircut: Nowotny
October 29, 2012 / 9:46 AM / in 5 years

ECB couldn't participate in Greek haircut: Nowotny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The European Central Bank could not participate in a public sector writedown of Greek debt as this would amount to indirect state financing, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.

Nowotny also said Greece would need a long time to stabilise its economy.

“From the ECB’s perspective, a debt waiver is not possible as that would correspond to indirect state financing,” he told a conference on corporate finance in Vienna.

“Hence, the ECB cannot take part in such an operation, which would quasi concern the public sector.”

Reporting by Angelika Gruber, writing by Paul Carrel

