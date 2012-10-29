ECB couldn't participate in Greek haircut: Nowotny

VIENNA (Reuters) - The European Central Bank could not participate in a public sector writedown of Greek debt as this would amount to indirect state financing, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.

Nowotny also said Greece would need a long time to stabilise its economy.

“From the ECB’s perspective, a debt waiver is not possible as that would correspond to indirect state financing,” he told a conference on corporate finance in Vienna.

“Hence, the ECB cannot take part in such an operation, which would quasi concern the public sector.”