FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Nowotny fears stagnation, not inflation
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 12, 2013 / 9:12 AM / 4 years ago

ECB's Nowotny fears stagnation, not inflation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny listens to questions at "Gewinnmesse" retail investor conference in Vienna October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s main concern is a stalling economy not inflation and its interest rates are not yet at rock bottom, Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Tuesday.

The ECB cut its main refinancing rate to a record low of 0.25 percent on Thursday after October inflation came in at 0.7 percent, well below the central bank’s target of below, but close to 2 percent.

“It’s not the inflation that is the danger, it’s stagnation that is the real danger,” Nowotny said at an event organized by Pioneer Investments.

“It is important to see that we have now the situation where the perspective of deflation is something not imminent but something that has to be on the minds of central bankers.”

Contrasting the ECB with the U.S. Federal Reserve, Nowotny said the ECB had not yet reached the limit of possible interest rate cuts.

“We have been pushing... the conventional instruments up to the limit. We have reached in many cases the lower zero bound, not the ECB but for instance the Fed,” he said.

“The crisis has also changed our thinking on how an economy is working and what is the proper role of monetary policy. Of course, this is a process that hasn’t got final results yet,” Nowotny added.

Nowotny, who also heads the Austrian central bank, said that there is no north-south split at the Governing Council.

ECB chief Mario Draghi said that the bank’s policymakers had broadly agreed on Thursday on the need for a cut in rates, although there had been a divide on the timing. A source told Reuters that about a quarter of the council, led by Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann, had been opposed.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Patrick Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.