FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Nowotny says euro zone growth could top expectations
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 14, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 4 years ago

ECB's Nowotny says euro zone growth could top expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny addresses a news conference in Vienna December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Vienna (Reuters) - The euro zone might grow stronger this year than so far expected, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Tuesday.

The ECB raised its growth forecast for this year slightly in December and expects the euro zone’s gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 1.1 percent.

“Maybe there is even potential on the upside (to our forecasts),” said Nowotny, who is also the head of Austria’s central bank, adding that the outlook for Europe as a whole was now much better than it was a year ago.

“Maybe some countries like Germany, like Austria, might reach the 2 percent growth. We are still cautious in that our prediction is a bit lower but that might be something to be expected,” Nowotny said.

The euro rose to $1.3695 after Nowotny comments from 1.3666 before.

He also stressed that the ECB saw no risk of deflation or inflation in the euro zone, “not in short run and also not in medium run”.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.