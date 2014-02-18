FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nowotny eyes 'self-correction' of low inflation, strong euro
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 18, 2014 / 3:41 PM / 4 years ago

Nowotny eyes 'self-correction' of low inflation, strong euro

Marc Jones, Mike Peacock

2 Min Read

Austrian National Bank (OeNB) Governor and ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny talks during a Central Banking Conference in Budapest January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

LONDON (Reuters) - Low euro zone inflation and the strong euro could both start to self-correct this year without necessarily requiring any action from the European Central Bank, one its policymakers Ewald Nowotny said on Tuesday.

The ECB meets next month armed with new staff forecasts that for the first time will stretch out as far as 2016.

Economists expect them to show inflation, currently running at just 0.7 percent, staying well below the bank’s preferred level of just under 2 percent all the way out.

“One could expect that if the real economy is getting up and if we see that in Germany wage increases are quite substantial, there might be a certain self-correcting trend (in inflation),” Nowotny said, adding that it was too early to say for certain.

“So we will see whether this needs some specific action or whether ... there would be a merit for waiting.”

Some German workers, backed by powerful unions, are calling for wage increases of more than 5 percent this year although they have generally settled for less after negotiating.

One of the additional downward pressures on inflation has been this year’s strengthening of the euro which is making imports as well as energy costs cheaper.

Nowotny said that could also reverse of its own accord, adding that the bank would not use extreme measures like currency market intervention.

“Again I‘m not sure whether this might not be a case for some self-correcting market movements. I could imagine a situation where during this year there are some forces that could lead to an appreciation of the dollar again.”

Reporting by Marc Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.