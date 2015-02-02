FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone may have negative inflation in some months to come: ECB's Nowotny
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 2, 2015 / 6:31 PM / 3 years ago

Euro zone may have negative inflation in some months to come: ECB's Nowotny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Austrian National Bank Governor Ewald Nowotny listens during a news conference in Vienna December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The euro zone may have negative inflation rates for some of the coming months due to a huge drop in oil prices, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said in Budapest on Monday.

“I cannot exclude that also at the level of the euro zone for some of the months to come we might have negative inflation rates because of ...this huge decrease of oil prices,” he said in a speech in Budapest.

But he reiterated that he did not foresee deflation for the year as a whole.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.