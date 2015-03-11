Nowotny wary of ECB losses from bond buying at negative yields: BBG

LONDON (Reuters) - The ECB will try to avoid incurring losses from its new bond-buying program by focusing on longer-dated paper where yields are not yet negative, policymaker Ewald Nowotny was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

“There is an inherent risk of future losses if we buy at negative yields, so basically, one would like to avoid those future losses by buying longer maturities,” Nowotny said in an interview with Bloomberg news agency.

“Engaging in foreseeable losses is something that may come with a reputational risk for central banks.”

He added that yields should actually start to rise if it becomes clear the ECB’s trillion-euro effort to lift the euro zone’s economy and inflation is working .

“One has to say clearly, negative yields are not avoidable in the current situation but they cannot be a long-term state of normal - it’s a distortion,” Nowotny said.

“If we should see that for a longer period of time we still have a large part of the market at negative yield, that’s something we have to think about.”