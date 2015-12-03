FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Nowotny says property bubbles are possible
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy and Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 3, 2015 / 10:12 PM / 2 years ago

ECB's Nowotny says property bubbles are possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank Governing Council member and chief of Austria's central bank Ewald Nowotny arrives to testify in a parliamentary inquiry hearing investigating political responsibilities leading to the fail of Hypo Alpe Adria bank in Vienna, Austria, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - An expansive monetary policy is the right way to support growth but one must watch for negative side effects such as property bubbles, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in a television interview on Thursday.

“We must of course be careful that this healthy medicine does not have negative side effects,” Nowotny told Austrian broadcaster ORF. “It could be, for example, that there is a development of bubbles in property markets.”

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.