FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Nowotny says euro zone policy may need to become expansive
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 19, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

ECB's Nowotny says euro zone policy may need to become expansive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Austrian National Bank Governor Ewald Nowotny presents the bank's 2015-2017 economic forecast for Austria during a news conference in Vienna, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

WARSAW (Reuters) - The euro zone needs additional measures, possibly looser fiscal policy, to secure economic growth, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Monday.

“This applies to structural reforms and fiscal policy,” he said in an interview with Poland’s Rzeczpospolita.

Asked if he was suggesting that the euro zone’s fiscal policy should be more expansive, he said: “For a considerable time it was restrictive. Now it could be described as neutral, but there may be a need for it to become expansive.”

Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.