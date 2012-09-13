FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB needs proper resources for supervisory role: Nowotny
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 13, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

ECB needs proper resources for supervisory role: Nowotny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Putting the European Central Bank in charge of supervising banks in the euro zone is a good idea but the central bank needs to have the resources to do the job right, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Thursday.

“As with any supervisory measure you have to watch out that you actually have the means to fulfil the responsibility. That is the discussion to be held now,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a markets regulation conference.

He said it was clear under the new proposal that national and regional supervisors would de facto remain in charge of supervising smaller lenders. He said he would welcome it if countries in central and eastern Europe would join the system.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.