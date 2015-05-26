Grexit little threat for French banks: ECB's Noyer

PARIS (Reuters) - The prospect of Greece leaving the euro zone no longer represents a risk to the French banking sector, ECB governing council member Christian Noyer said on Tuesday.

Noyer, who is also governor of the French central bank, said that the French banks had drastically cut their exposure to the country in recent years.

“It (Grexit) is not a risk that I consider to be important for the French banking sector now,” Noyer told a news conference.

“It’s above all a risk for Greece,” he said, adding that Greece’s biggest problem was reviving growth as no one wanted to keep the country dependent on foreign assistance.