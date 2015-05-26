FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Grexit little threat for French banks: ECB's Noyer
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 26, 2015 / 9:52 AM / 2 years ago

Grexit little threat for French banks: ECB's Noyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The prospect of Greece leaving the euro zone no longer represents a risk to the French banking sector, ECB governing council member Christian Noyer said on Tuesday.

Noyer, who is also governor of the French central bank, said that the French banks had drastically cut their exposure to the country in recent years.

“It (Grexit) is not a risk that I consider to be important for the French banking sector now,” Noyer told a news conference.

“It’s above all a risk for Greece,” he said, adding that Greece’s biggest problem was reviving growth as no one wanted to keep the country dependent on foreign assistance.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.