FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB considering measures to tackle financial fragmentation-Noyer
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 23, 2013 / 7:51 AM / in 4 years

ECB considering measures to tackle financial fragmentation-Noyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Financial fragmentation persists in the euro zone and the European Central Bank is considering additional monetary actions to tackle the problem, ECB governing council member Christian Noyer said on Thursday.

“The current degree of financial fragmentation in the euro area remains an obstacle to the smooth transmission of our monetary policy,” Noyer told a conference in Paris.

“Hence we are currently considering the possible introduction of additional monetary instruments that could further reduce financial fragmentation.”

Reporting By Leigh Thomas; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Catherine Bremer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.