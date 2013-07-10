ECB's Noyer sees downside risks to euro area economy

European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member Christian Noyer speaks at the Paris Europlace Financial Forum in Tokyo December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

PARIS (Reuters) - European Central Bank governing council member Christian Noyer said on Wednesday that he saw downside risks for the euro zone economy and monetary policy would remain accommodative for as long as necessary.

Noyer said that the ECB’s recent decision to issue forward policy guidance was fully in line with its mandate.

Noyer, also France’s central bank governor, told a financial conference that structural reforms must be vigorously pursued in the bloc.