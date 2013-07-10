FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Noyer sees downside risks to euro area economy
July 10, 2013 / 7:12 AM / in 4 years

ECB's Noyer sees downside risks to euro area economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member Christian Noyer speaks at the Paris Europlace Financial Forum in Tokyo December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

PARIS (Reuters) - European Central Bank governing council member Christian Noyer said on Wednesday that he saw downside risks for the euro zone economy and monetary policy would remain accommodative for as long as necessary.

Noyer said that the ECB’s recent decision to issue forward policy guidance was fully in line with its mandate.

Noyer, also France’s central bank governor, told a financial conference that structural reforms must be vigorously pursued in the bloc.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Catherine Bremer

