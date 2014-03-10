FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Central banks must contain threats from low prices: ECB's Noyer
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 10, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 4 years ago

Central banks must contain threats from low prices: ECB's Noyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer attends a news conference at Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Price stability is under threat in major economies due to low inflation, warranting action from central banks, ECB policymaker Christian Noyer said on Monday.

Noyer, who is governor of the Bank of France, warned that “permanent and deep forces” were weighing on inflation in the euro zone and wider world.

“Monetary policy should remain active because persistently low inflation threatens the achievement of price stability as commonly defined by all major central banks today,” Noyer told a conference at the French central bank.

Noyer cited vast slack in many economies as a source of low inflation as well as deleveraging in the euro zone, where many countries are slowly working off excessive debt.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.