Central banks must contain threats from low prices: ECB's Noyer

PARIS (Reuters) - Price stability is under threat in major economies due to low inflation, warranting action from central banks, ECB policymaker Christian Noyer said on Monday.

Noyer, who is governor of the Bank of France, warned that “permanent and deep forces” were weighing on inflation in the euro zone and wider world.

“Monetary policy should remain active because persistently low inflation threatens the achievement of price stability as commonly defined by all major central banks today,” Noyer told a conference at the French central bank.

Noyer cited vast slack in many economies as a source of low inflation as well as deleveraging in the euro zone, where many countries are slowly working off excessive debt.