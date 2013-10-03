FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Noyer sounds alarm over U.S. default risk
October 3, 2013 / 4:36 PM / 4 years ago

ECB's Noyer sounds alarm over U.S. default risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - ECB policymaker Christian Noyer said on Thursday he could not imagine that the United States government would default on its debts as a result of political gridlock in Washington.

“We’ve got an event that is creating a risk for American growth, a serious risk if it lasts too long... and given the importance of the American economy, a global risk,” Noyer, who is also governor of the Bank of France, said on BFM Business TV.

“(IMF chief) Christine Lagarde has warned of the catastrophic scenario of an American default. I don’t dare imagine that will happen,” he added.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas, edited by Tom Heneghan

