FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Three-quarters of euro zone payments made in cash: ECB
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 4, 2017 / 9:24 AM / 5 months ago

Three-quarters of euro zone payments made in cash: ECB

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi delivers a speech at the Economic Forum in Brussels, Belgium, June 9, 2016.Francois Lenoir/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Three-quarters of euro zone payments are made in cash, the President of the European Central Bank said on Tuesday, adding cash remained essential for the economy despite the rise of digital payment.

Mario Draghi's words could assuage some lingering concerns in Germany that the ECB aims to gradually reduce its reliance on cash in favor of other forms of payment.

"Even in this digital age, cash remains essential in our economy," Draghi said in a statement on the issue of a new 50 euro banknote.

"A soon-to-be-published survey on cash use, carried out on behalf of the ECB, shows that over three-quarters of all payments at points-of-sale in the euro area are made in cash. In terms of transaction values, that’s slightly more than half."

The ECB's decision last year to phase out the 500 euro banknote irked some at Germany's central bank, who feared people's freedom to store their savings in cash was being curtailed.

The ECB said the move was due to concerns that the high-denomination banknote was used to finance crime and terrorism, although there is no official data about this.

Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Stephen Powell

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.