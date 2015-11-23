Next euro area bank test could include misconduct risk: ECB

Daniele Nouy, chair of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank, speaks at a Thomson Reuters newsmaker event at Canary Wharf in London November 28, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will take a closer look at banker pay, which it sees a possible source of trouble, and wants conduct risk to be part of its next stress test of the sector, the ECB’s chief bank supervisor said on Monday.

“We see incentives – both financial and non-financial – as having a critical role, since their misalignment with business and risk culture objectives is at the heart of misconduct,” Daniele Nouy told a conference.

Banks are under pressure to clean up their operations and reputation after euro area governments were forced to put up tens of billions of euros in guarantees and cash since 2008 to prop up the sector. So far only 40 percent of state money has been recovered.

Although measuring the potential for misconduct is difficult, regulators have refined several criteria which could be made part of the 2016 banking stress tests, Nouy said on the sidelines of the event.

For large euro zone banks the test will be carried out by the ECB, based on a framework designed by the European Banking Authority (EBA).

“The framework for the stress test will ultimately be decided by (EBA) but indeed we agree with this idea of the EBA to put in something to reflect the cost of conduct risk,” Nouy said.

“New evidence of credit institutions’ misconduct is arising every day,” she said.

Nouy, whose Single Supervisory Mechanism oversees the 122 biggest banking groups in the euro area, said the ECB would strengthen the way it assesses remuneration policies and the impact of variable remuneration and discretionary dividend distribution.

Tighter supervision is needed because the problem is often with legal but questionable practices.

“In my view, it’s not whether it’s legally correct or not correct,” Nouy said.

“I have a very easy test: if it’s embarrassing to have the name of the person or the bank on the front page of a newspaper, that’s trouble, even if it’s totally legal.”