ECB says only government bonds will be bought under deposit rate

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank said it would not buy any private debt that yields less than its deposit rate and it would give priority to bonds above that yield level even when purchasing public-sector bonds.

"No purchases below the deposit facility rate (DFR) will be conducted under the third covered bond purchase program (CBPP3), the asset-backed securities purchase program (ABSPP), or the corporate sector purchase program (CSPP)," the ECB said.

"With regard to the public sector purchase program (PSPP), for each jurisdiction, priority will be given to purchases of assets with yields above the DFR.

"This means that the amount of purchases that have to be made at yields below the DFR will vary among jurisdictions. This amount may also change over time, reflecting changes in market interest rates relative to the DFR."