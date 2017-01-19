FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
ECB says only government bonds will be bought under deposit rate
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
January 19, 2017 / 2:52 PM / 7 months ago

ECB says only government bonds will be bought under deposit rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank said it would not buy any private debt that yields less than its deposit rate and it would give priority to bonds above that yield level even when purchasing public-sector bonds.

"No purchases below the deposit facility rate (DFR) will be conducted under the third covered bond purchase program (CBPP3), the asset-backed securities purchase program (ABSPP), or the corporate sector purchase program (CSPP)," the ECB said.

"With regard to the public sector purchase program (PSPP), for each jurisdiction, priority will be given to purchases of assets with yields above the DFR.

"This means that the amount of purchases that have to be made at yields below the DFR will vary among jurisdictions. This amount may also change over time, reflecting changes in market interest rates relative to the DFR."

Reporting By Francesco Canepa

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.