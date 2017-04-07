FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Too early to talk about cutting ECB purchases further: Praet
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 7, 2017 / 6:51 AM / 4 months ago

Too early to talk about cutting ECB purchases further: Praet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank executive board member Peter Praet attends the 2016 Institute of International Finance (IIF) Spring Membership meeting in Madrid, Spain, May 25, 2016.Susana Vera

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - It is premature to talk about any further reduction in the pace of the European Central Bank's bond purchases and current information does not point in that direction, the ECB's chief economist, Peter Praet, said in a CNBC interview.

"It is premature to have that question (about further reducing the pace of buying)," Praet told the TV station according to a corrected transcript of the interview.

"We will have a Governing Council meeting to make that assessment. On the basis of today's information, we are not concluding in that direction."

The ECB reduced its monthly purchase volume from 80 billion euros ($85.17 billion) to 60 billion euros from this month and has repeatedly said it expects to keep the current buying pace at least until the end of the year.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.