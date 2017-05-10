FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB won't change bond-buying rules to avoid scarcity risk: Draghi
#Business News
May 10, 2017 / 12:04 PM / 3 months ago

ECB won't change bond-buying rules to avoid scarcity risk: Draghi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The European Central Bank does not plan to change the rules of its bond-buying program to avoid the risk of running out of sovereign debt to buy in some countries, despite calls to do so by some of its policymakers, its president said on Wednesday.

"Some members of the Governing Council think they (the rules) could be changed but the majority of Governing Council has expressed a lot of times keeping the rules as they stand," Mario Draghi told the Dutch parliament.

"Our program is running smoothly. We intend to stick with our rules."

Reporting By Balazs Koranyi; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt

