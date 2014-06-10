FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Coeure says euro zone out of emergency mode
#Credit Markets
June 10, 2014 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

ECB's Coeure says euro zone out of emergency mode

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Benoit Coeure, executive board member of the European Central Bank (ECB), speaks during an interview with Reuters in Frankfurt February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Tuesday the euro zone was not in crisis mode anymore and that policymakers must now secure long-term growth.

“We are not in the emergency mode any more,” Coeure said during a panel discussion at a conference in Frankfurt.

Last Thursday, the ECB cut interest rates to record lows, launched a series of measures to pump money into the sluggish euro zone economy, and pledged to do more if needed to fight off the risk of Japan-like deflation.

Reporting by Eva Taylor and Paul Carrel

