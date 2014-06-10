ECB's Coeure says euro zone out of emergency mode

Benoit Coeure, executive board member of the European Central Bank (ECB), speaks during an interview with Reuters in Frankfurt February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Tuesday the euro zone was not in crisis mode anymore and that policymakers must now secure long-term growth.

“We are not in the emergency mode any more,” Coeure said during a panel discussion at a conference in Frankfurt.

Last Thursday, the ECB cut interest rates to record lows, launched a series of measures to pump money into the sluggish euro zone economy, and pledged to do more if needed to fight off the risk of Japan-like deflation.