Low inflation expectations merit monetary policy reaction: ECB's Coeure
January 19, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

Low inflation expectations merit monetary policy reaction: ECB's Coeure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The economic adjustment underway in many euro zone countries is reflected in low inflation expectations and merits a response from the European Central Bank, ECB policymaker Benoit Coeure said on Monday, without saying what that reaction should be.

Coeure told a panel discussion in Ireland that “extremely low inflation expectations” in the euro zone were perhaps “partly due to the fact that we have seen a protracted, a very slow adjustment process in many economies starting with the largest economies -- and we are not at the end of it.”

“And this can be seen in inflation expectations,” he added. “It warrants a reaction from monetary policy. I‘m not going to comment on that, but it increases the burden on the central bank in a sense.”

The ECB holds a policy meeting on Thursday, when it is widely expected to announce a plan to print money to buy sovereign bonds -- so called quantitative easing (QE).

Reporting by Padraic Halpin, writing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
