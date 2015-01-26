FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Coeure says Greece must pay debts, talks to be held with Tsipras
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 26, 2015 / 7:47 AM / 3 years ago

ECB's Coeure says Greece must pay debts, talks to be held with Tsipras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Monday that Greece had to pay its debts, following the resounding victory of anti-austerity party Syriza at the weekend.

Coeure said there would be discussions with incoming authorities led by Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras, whose Syriza party swept to victory in a snap election on Sunday.

“He has to pay, those are the European rules of the game,” Coeure told Europe 1 radio. “There is no room for unilateral action in Europe, that doesn’t exclude a discussion, for example, on the rescheduling of this debt.”

He said Europe itself had a responsibility to “adapt to a change in government, even a radical one.”

Coeure also said the ECB’s new government bond-buying program would be successful, but could be extended if needed.

Reporting By Leigh Thomas and Alexandria Sage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.