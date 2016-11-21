FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
ECB far from having to contemplate stock buys: Coeure
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 21, 2016 / 5:40 PM / 9 months ago

ECB far from having to contemplate stock buys: Coeure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Benoit Coeure, member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), attends a Lamfalussy Lectures Conference in Budapest, Hungary February 1, 2016.Laszlo Balogh

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has never discussed buying stocks and it is far from having to contemplate such a scheme even though others, like the Bank of Japan have done it, ECB Executive Board Member Benoit Coeure said on Monday.

"It’s in theory possible... I mean we are far from being in a place where we need to do it," Coeure told university students. "It’s clearly not in the discussion today, we’ve never discussed it."

The ECB will at some point start winding down its extraordinary policy accommodation but "not yet", Coeure said, adding that the bank needs a sustained rebound in inflation before scaling back stimulus.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.