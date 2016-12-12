FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
ECB's Coeure: deflation risks largely disappeared but stimulus needed
December 12, 2016 / 1:27 PM / 8 months ago

ECB's Coeure: deflation risks largely disappeared but stimulus needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Benoit Coeure, member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), gestures during the session 'The Global Economic Outlook' in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 24, 2015.Ruben Sprich

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The threat of deflation in the euro zone has largely disappeared but the bloc still need stimulus to lift inflation back towards the European Central Bank's target of close to 2 percent, ECB Executive Board Member Benoit Coeure said on Monday.

Responding to questions on Twitter, Coeure also said "helicopter money", a concept that typically refers to distributing central bank cash directly to citizens, was likely to blur the line between the ECB's monetary policy and governments' fiscal policy.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
