7 months ago
ECB's QE will not last forever: Coeure
#Business News
January 20, 2017 / 8:04 AM / 7 months ago

ECB's QE will not last forever: Coeure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's ultra-loose monetary policies will not last forever but it is still too early discuss winding down the bank's bond purchase program, Executive Board member Benoit Coeure told CNBC on Friday.

"QE (quantitative easing) will not last forever", Coeure said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "It's too early to start a discussion on tapering."

On Thursday, the ECB decided to keep its policy stance unchanged, wanting to see further improvements in growth and inflation. In December, it scaled down its monthly purchases by a quarter to 60 billion euros ($64.04 billion) from April but extended the program until the end of 2017.

Reporting by Andreas Framke; Editing by Balazs Koranyi

