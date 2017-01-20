FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Weak European productivity requires action: ECB's Coeure
#Business News
January 20, 2017 / 2:50 PM / 7 months ago

Weak European productivity requires action: ECB's Coeure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Benoit Coeure, member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), attends a Lamfalussy Lectures Conference in Budapest, Hungary February 1, 2016.Laszlo Balogh

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Europe's productivity growth is sluggish and insufficient to raise living standards, requiring government action, European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

"One thing that is clear is that government support for innovation matters: in Europe differences in innovation capacity across countries are closely related to public spending on R&D, particularly in basic research," Coeure said in Davos.

"Hence such spending needs to be prioritized in national budgets and in the EU budget, and in particular in situations of fiscal consolidation," Coeure said. "Spending on higher education is also key: the US spends about twice as much on tertiary education per pupil as we do in Europe."

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andreas Framke

