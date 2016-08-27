FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
ECB rates could stay low if other policy areas don't contribute: Coeure
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 27, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

ECB rates could stay low if other policy areas don't contribute: Coeure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Benoit Coeure, member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), attends a Lamfalussy Lectures Conference in Budapest, Hungary February 1, 2016.Laszlo Balogh

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank rates could remain low unless other policy areas start contributing, raising the risk that they could increasingly hit their effective lower limit, a top policymaker said on Saturday.

In a largely academic speech, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure also warned the effect of monetary stimulus in such an environment could be weakened and come with increasing side-effects.

"They (stimulus measures) were taken on the implicit assumption that they would be transient," Coeure told the U.S. Federal Reserve's symposium in Jackson Hole.

"But if other economic policies do not in fact play this role, then we cannot exclude that the real equilibrium rate remains low.

"As such, we may see short-term rates being pushed to the effective lower bound more frequently in the event of macroeconomic shocks; and the stimulus provided by lowering interest rates to that level would be of course be much weaker."

The ECB has cut rates deep into negative territory, given banks free loans and buys 80 billion euros worth of assets per month, but inflation has hovered near zero and is likely to undershoot its 2 percent target for at least two more years.

ECB asset buys are scheduled to run out next March but its cautious signals suggest the bank is in no hurry to decide whether to extend or start winding down the program then, suggesting that a decision will be pushed into the fourth quarter.

Coeure noted that a more frequent use of unconventional tools comes with big side-effects, including stability risks, the erosion of proper market pricing and further downward pressure on real equilibrium rates.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.