7 months ago
ECB's Coeure cautious on international cooperation under Trump
#Business News
February 2, 2017 / 8:27 PM / 7 months ago

ECB's Coeure cautious on international cooperation under Trump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, December 8, 2016.Ralph Orlowski

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank hopes international economic and regulatory cooperation will not come under threat as Washington changes U.S. economic policies, ECB Executive Board member Beloit Coeure said on Thursday.

In the face of uncertainty, Europe needs to forge strong, coherent responses strengthening the European Union, Coeure told a conference in Paris.

"We are undoubtedly facing major economic changes. What we would like to see ... is that the changes do not threaten international macroeconomic and regulatory cooperation," Coeure added.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas

