ECB's Coeure says quantitative easing is working
#Business News
January 22, 2016 / 12:47 PM / in 2 years

ECB's Coeure says quantitative easing is working

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Benoit Coeure, member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), gestures during the session 'The Global Economic Outlook' in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s quantitative easing program is working and has helped bring about a “tremendous improvement” in euro zone capital markets, ECB executive board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

Speaking in Davos, Coeure said the ECB was determined to push inflation back towards its goal of close to 2 percent, noting “we have not given up”.

On the same panel, UBS chairman and former Bundesbank chief Axel Weber said central banks were tempting fate by pushing interest rates deep into negative territory and blamed recent market turbulence on easy monetary policy he said had distorted the risk calculus.

Reporting by Noah Barkin

