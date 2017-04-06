FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
ECB's Constancio says bank's board holds wide consensus on monetary policy
#Business News
April 6, 2017 / 5:39 PM / 4 months ago

ECB's Constancio says bank's board holds wide consensus on monetary policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi and vice president Vitor Constancio attend a news conference at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, April 21, 2016.Ralph Orlowski

VALLETTA (Reuters) - The vice president of the European Central Bank reiterated on Thursday that the bank's accommodative monetary policy had a wide consensus within the board and that it will stay as it is until the economic situation changes.

"There is a wide consensus around the policies that we have been pursuing," Vitor Constancio told a news conference in Malta.

"There are of course sometimes different nuances, but they are not about the direction of the policies," he said.

He said again that the ECB was "data dependent".

"If the situation shows signs of further improvement then we will reassess our policy stance," he told reporters.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Louise Ireland

