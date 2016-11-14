FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
ECB does not need to react to rising bond yields: Constancio
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 14, 2016 / 10:41 AM / 9 months ago

ECB does not need to react to rising bond yields: Constancio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York February 19, 2016.Brendan McDermid

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank does not need to react to recent sharp increase in sovereign bond yields as post-election U.S. politics justify the steepening of the yield curve and this also benefits banks, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Monday.

"I don’t see any need to react specifically to that," Constancio said on the sidelines of a conference.

"That's part of the contagion coming from the U.S., where there are specific factors that justify the steepening of the yield curve, the increase in medium- and long-term yields, so there is contagion but, as I also mentioned, that’s also a good thing for financial institutions," he said.

Constancio said that he was not any more concerned about low core inflation than earlier, but would like to see a turning point, reflecting productivity growth and better headline inflation.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.