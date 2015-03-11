FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Nowotny plays down idea of currency war
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 11, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

ECB's Nowotny plays down idea of currency war

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny arrives for a news conference in Vienna December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A senior European Central Bank policymaker dismissed the idea on Wednesday that there was a currency war in progress to devalue in order to gain competitive advantage.

“The ECB, as a central bank, does not have (the) exchange rate as a policy. It’s a side effect of other things,” Ewald Nowotny, a member of the ECB’s decision-making Governing Council, told an ECB Watchers conference in Frankfurt.

“Exchange rates ... are not a major dominant factor for the global economy,” said Nowotny, who is also head of Austria’s central bank.

“I think it would be wrong to assume that what is going on right now is a currency war.”

Related Coverage

Reporting By John O'Donnell and Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.