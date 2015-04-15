German police detain woman protestor who disrupted ECB's Draghi

BERLIN (Reuters) - German police said on Wednesday they have detained a 21-year old woman from Hamburg who disrupted the European Central Bank’s news conference and she is now being questioned, a spokesman for the police in Frankfurt said.
The woman, who leapt onto a desk in front of ECB President Mario Draghi, shouted “End the ECB dictatorship” before being bundled off by security.
A women’s rights group calling itself FEMEN international claimed responsibility for the protest on Twitter.
Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Erik Kirschbaum