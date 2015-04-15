German police detain woman protestor who disrupted ECB's Draghi

Security officers detain a protester who jumped on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - German police said on Wednesday they have detained a 21-year old woman from Hamburg who disrupted the European Central Bank’s news conference and she is now being questioned, a spokesman for the police in Frankfurt said.

The woman, who leapt onto a desk in front of ECB President Mario Draghi, shouted “End the ECB dictatorship” before being bundled off by security.

A women’s rights group calling itself FEMEN international claimed responsibility for the protest on Twitter.