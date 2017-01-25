FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone has to live with low rates for now: Bundesbank's Dombret
January 25, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 7 months ago

Euro zone has to live with low rates for now: Bundesbank's Dombret

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Andreas Dombret, member of the board of the Deutsche Bundesbank speaks during a news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, October 26, 2014.Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The euro zone will have to live with low interest rates for now but European Central Bank policy must be normalized as soon as inflation is on track to hit its target, Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret said on Wednesday.

"Given the current inflation data, we will probably have to live with the low interest rate until further notice," Dombret said in Leipzig.

"There is no question that monetary policy must be normalized as soon as it becomes clear that the inflation will reach the objective of just below 2 percent on a sustained basis.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa

