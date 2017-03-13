Better technology uptake could lift European economy: Draghi

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - If non-high-tech companies adopt more innovative technology, that would provide a boost for European productivity, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday.

High-tech firms do well against global competitors but others, particularly in the services sector, fare worse than their peers, Draghi said at a conference in Frankfurt.

"Simply by diffusing better the technology we already have in the euro area, we could make sizeable gains in productivity," Draghi said.

"Higher productivity growth is also vital to safeguard Europe’s economic model of high wages and social protection, and hence to counter the sense of economic insecurity that is currently prevalent in several advanced economies," Draghi said.