Euro zone countries must do more for economy, ECB's Draghi says
December 3, 2015 / 1:56 PM / 2 years ago

Euro zone countries must do more for economy, ECB's Draghi says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi adddresses the European Banking Congress at the Old Opera house in Frankfurt, Germany November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi called on Thursday for euro zone member states to do more to improve the economy.

Saying that the ECB’s easy monetary policy has been “a success”, Draghi said there nonetheless needed to be more.

“Actions to improve the business environment, including the provision of an adequate public infrastructure, are vital to increase productive investment, boost job creation and raise productivity,” he told a news conference.

